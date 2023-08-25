Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Gets Regular Passport With 10-Year Validity

Iltija Mufti's passport had expired on January 2. (File)

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti was granted a regular passport with 10-year validity in Srinagar on Friday, officials said.

The issuance of a regular passport to Iltija Mufti came more than a month after she moved the Jammu and Kashmir High Court with a fresh petition seeking its intervention for extending the duration of her passport along with no bar to travel to any country.

"The regional passport officer called Iltija to his office and handed over a regular passport with 10-year validity to her," an official said.

The 35-year-old Iltija Mufti, who wishes to pursue higher studies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), had earlier been issued a country-specific passport valid from April 5, 2023 to April 4, 2025.

Iltija Mufti had moved the high court in February for issuance of the passport after her application for the travel document was not cleared initially.

Her passport had expired on January 2 and she had applied for a fresh one in advance on June 8 last year.

Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is a former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)