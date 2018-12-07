J&K Governor Should Not 'Encroach' Upon Democratic Space: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti said there must be no meddling with Jammu and Kashmir's constitutional status. (File)

PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said there should be no meddling with the constitutional status of the state till a popular government comes to power.

Ms Mufti said there seemed to a "hidden agenda" behind the decision to treat Jammu and Kashmir Bank as a Public Sector Undertaking, changing procedures of state subject rules, revoking Roshni scheme and reports of changing Juvenile (Justice) Act. "We respect the governor (S P Malik), but why is he encroaching upon the democratic space? There is no emergency on these issues. They can happen after elections when a new government is formed. It seems that there is perhaps someone's hidden agenda,"she said. She added that the governor's team does not advise him well.

The former Chief Minister warned of an agitation if the state administration decides to accord divisional status to Ladakh region, while ignoring Pir Panjal and Chenab valley. "There are reports that the governor's administration will accord a divisional status to Ladakh. We are not against it. I request the governor and I hope all parties like the National Conference, Congress and others come together on this and demand that if you are giving Ladakh a divisional status, then Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley should also get it." "

"So many decisions have been taken against the interests of Jammu and Kashmir. We were hopeful that the governor will understand the nuances of and will be cautious rather over cautious. Unfortunately, one or the other order comes out and creates insecurity among the people," she said.

