'Hogwash': Mehbooba Mufti On Lifting Of 2-Day Curfew In Jammu And Kashmir

The decision to impose two-day curfew was taken back last night.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti this morning called that the J&K administration's order to lift the two-day curfew in the union territory a "hogwash".

The two-day curfew - imposed on Monday evening ahead of the first anniversary of the central government's decision to scrap special status for J&K under Article 370 - was lifted last night.

"Last night's order withdrawing curfew was hogwash. When it comes to collective punishment, J&K admin & police prefer not leaving a paper trail & yet ensure people are caged by imposing an unofficial curfew (sic)," read a tweet on Mehbooba Mufti's official account, which is being managed by her daughter Iltija after her detention last year.

The post had a tweet shared by a journalist that alleged the movement was ambulances was restricted amid curbs.

The 61-year-old PDP chief's detention under the stringent Public Safety Act or PSA was extended by another three months last week. She was detained along with ex-chief ministers Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah and hundreds of politicians when the government ended special status to the state and split it into two union territories on August 5 last year. Ms Mufti has been detained at her home, which has been declared as a "subsidiary jail" by the government.

The centre had called it a preventive measure for possible backlash against the move.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah, who had been under house arrest since August last year, have already been released.

Tuesday's decision to lift the curfew, which the Srinagar district magistrate said had been ordered in the Kashmir Valley on information that "separatists and Pakistan-sponsored groups (were) planning to observe August 5 as a Black Day", came after mounting criticism over the restrictions.

Instead of the curfew, the administration has re-emphasised movement restrictions imposed across the region in view of the Covid crisis.

"Pursuant to review of incident-free situation of August 4 and further reports received in this context, the matter has been re-examined and it has been decided to remove restrictions," the ordered signed by the magistrate said.



