Two-Day Kashmir Curfew, Imposed Year After Article 370 Move, Lifted

Two-day curfew in Kashmir Valley has been lifted (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday night lifted the two-day curfew - for August 4 and 5 - that it had imposed ahead of the first anniversary of the decision to scrap special status for J&K under Article 370.

The decision to lift the curfew, which the Srinagar district magistrate said had been ordered in the Kashmir Valley on information that said "separatists and Pakistan-sponsored groups (were) planning to observe August 5 as Black Day", came after mounting criticism over the restrictions.

Instead of the curfew, the administration has re-emphasised movement restrictions imposed across the region in view of the Covid crisis.

"Pursuant to review of incident-free situation of August 4 and further reports received in this context, the matter has been re-examined and it has been decided to remove restrictions," the ordered signed by the magistrate said.

However, the order also said that shops and business establishments would remain closed and public transport would continue to be suspended, except in the case of essential goods and their supply.

"There shall be complete lockdown in containment and red zones of the district and restrictions on movement of more than 3 persons would be prohibited," the order declared.

The Union Home Secretary, on Tuesday, reviewed the COVID-19 situation in J&K and praised the administration on its management. The Home Secretary stressed on working towards reducing the mortality rate, an officer disclosed.

In the earlier order the Srinagar district magistrate cited information that separatists and Pakistan-sponsored groups were planning to observe August 5 as a "Black Day".

"Protests are not ruled out. There are specific inputs about violent protests endangering public life and property," the order read.

Meanwhile, National Conference President and former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah invited the leadership of many mainstream political parties for a crucial meeting at his residence in Srinagar on August 5.

NDTV has learnt that many parties, including the PDP, the Congress, the Awami National Conference, CPI(M), PDF, Peoples' Conference and the J&K Peoples' Movement (which is headed by ex-bureaucrat turned politician Dr Shah Faesal have been invited.

"The agenda of the meet is to discuss future strategy about how to retrieve special status of J&K," one of the leaders who was invited said.

However, Kashmir police and other paramilitary forces have strengthened deployment around the residences of political leaders ahead of August 5.