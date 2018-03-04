In Late Night Meet, Congress Stakes Claim To Form Meghalaya Government: Updates

Meghlaya Election Result: Mukul Sangma of the Congress was the Chief Minister of Meghalaya for 8 years.

A day after the ruling Congress won 21 seats in the Meghalaya state elections, the party has staked claim to form a government in the state. Sources say Congress leaders in Meghalaya met the state's Governer in Shillong late last night. The Congress leaders handed over a letter toi GOverner Ganga PRassad and said they are single largest party to get votes and that they should be invited to form a government at the earliest. The Congress is 10 seats short of the halfway mark at 31. As the early trends came in on Saturday, senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Ahmed Patel flew from Delhi to Shillong to talk to regional parties for support. "Associates have assured support in the last one hour. The BJP is out of the fray, they are trying to create mischief," said Kamal Nath told NDTV.

