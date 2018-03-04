In Late Night Meet, Congress Stakes Claim To Form Meghalaya Government: Updates

Shillong: A day after the ruling Congress won 21 seats in the Meghalaya state elections, the party has staked claim to form a government in the state. Sources say Congress leaders in Meghalaya met the state's Governer in Shillong late last night. The Congress leaders handed over a letter toi GOverner Ganga PRassad and said they are single largest party to get votes and that they should be invited to form a government at the earliest. The Congress is 10 seats short of the halfway mark at 31. As the early trends came in on Saturday, senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Ahmed Patel flew from Delhi to Shillong to talk to regional parties for support. "Associates have assured support in the last one hour. The BJP is out of the fray, they are trying to create mischief," said Kamal Nath told NDTV.
Congress Moves Swiftly In Hung Meghalaya, Late Night Call To Governor
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath to NDTV:
We met the governor
Told him that we should be given the first shot at forming a govt
There are clear guidelines in place that say that the single largest party should be called first.
