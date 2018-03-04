Congress Moves Swiftly In Hung Meghalaya, Late Night Call To Governor

Faced with the prospect of being pipped by regional parties, the Congress, which emerged as the single largest party in a hung Meghalaya verdict, met with Governor Ganga Prasad late last night, staking claim to form government."Told him that we should be given the first shot at forming a government... There are clear guidelines in place that say single largest party should be called first," senior Congress leader Kamal Nath told NDTV. Mr Nath and his colleague Ahmed Patel were rushed to state capital Shillong yesterday as results pointed towards a fractured verdict. The party won 21 seats, 10 short of the halfway mark at 31."We are already in touch with other political parties. We are confident of forming the new government," Mr Nath had earlier told news agency IANS. The party, however, has not produced letters of support to show that it has the numbers.Having drawn a blank in Tripura and Nagaland, the Congress is struggling to retain Meghalaya which it has ruled for the last 10 years with Mukul Sangma at the helm. The party won 28 seats in the last assembly polls; it's down to 21 this time.The National People's Party (NPP), founded by former Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma and now led by his son and lawmaker Conrad Sangma, came a close second at 19. The party, a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the centre, contested the assembly polls on its own.The United Democratic Party (UDP), which is a part of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), has won six seats. Another regional party HSPDP, which had a pre-poll alliance with the UDP, has won two seatsThe BJP that did not win any seat in the last elections scored two. Its Northeast strategist, Himanta Biswa Sarma - who has been camping in Shillong since yesterday - reportedly held meetings with Mr Sangma and UDP chief Dr Donkupar Roy. While ruling out a "major role" for the BJP in the state, Mr Sarma, on Saturday, said that it would encourage regional parties to form a government. "All parties should come together, respect people's mandate and form a government which is non-Congress," he told NDTV.In the event of the regional parties stitching up an alliance with the backing of the BJP, the support of three Independents would hold key in government formation.

