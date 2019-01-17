Live Updates: Navy Divers Find A Body As Search Ops Continue For 15 Trapped Miners

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 17, 2019 09:33 IST
New Delhi: 

More than a month after 15 miners were trapped in an illegal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia hills, Navy divers have detected the body of one person. The body was detected at a depth of nearly 210 feet inside the "rat-hole" mine. The rat-hole mine, atop a hillock fully covered with trees in the East Jaintia Hills district, was flooded when water from the nearby Letein river gushed into it, trapping the 15 miners. Rat-hole mining involves digging of narrow tunnels, usually three-four-foot high, for workers to enter and extract coal. The horizontal tunnels are often termed "rat holes" as each just about fits one person.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES of rescue ops in Meghalaya:


Jan 17, 2019
09:33 (IST)
The mine is located on top of a hillock fully covered with trees. To reach the mine, a person has to pass the 30-foot wide Lytein river three times. No habitation was found nearby and 80-90 illegal coal mines dot the area.
Jan 17, 2019
09:31 (IST)
The Navy spokesperson said today that a body was detected by their divers using underwater ROV at a depth of approx 60 feet and 210 feet inside a rat-hole mine in Meghalaya. The navy said the body has been pulled upto the mouth of the "rat-hole" mine and will be taken out of the mine under the supervision of doctors.

