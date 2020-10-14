Meghalaya Man, 80, "Buried Alive Over Witchcraft", 8 Arrested: Police

The body was exhumed from a five-feet-deep pit on Monday and sent for post-mortem.

An 80-year-old man was allegedly buried alive by his relatives in Meghalaya over the suspicion that he practiced witchcraft, police said. Eight people, three of whom are his nephews, have been arrested so far, they added.

The body of the man with hands and legs tied and face covered was exhumed from a five-feet-deep pit on Monday and sent for post-mortem.

"Eight persons have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on the night of October 7," Superintendent of Police Herbert Lyngdoh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Moris Marngar was forcibly taken away from his house by his relatives from his village in West Khasi Hills on October 7. A day later his children reported the matter to village authorities, who infomred the police.

Three main accused -- Denial, Jayles and Differwell, all of whom his nephews, were arrested on October 11; five others were arrested the following day.

On the basis of their statement, the body covered with stones and a cross engraved with the word "RIP" was recovered, the police official said. The victim's hands were tied to his back, and his legs were covered in a sack and tied with a rope, he added.

The victim's nephews had alleged that their uncle had cast evil spells on one of his nieces and other family members.

The niece was sick for the last three months, and her family blamed Mr Marngar for her illness. The accused reportedly told police that the girl recovered following Mr Marngar's death.

The police, according to news agency PTI, suspects involvement of 18 members of the extended family in the killing.