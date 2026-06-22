Meghalaya Experiences Heavy Rainfall, Risks Of Floods And Landslides Rise

Meghalaya continues to reel under an intense spell of monsoon activity, with several districts witnessing torrential rainfall over the past 24 hours. Mawsynram, globally renowned for its exceptionally high rainfall, recorded an astounding 526.4 mm of rain, making it the wettest location in the state during the period.

The heaviest downpour was reported from the East Khasi Hills region, where multiple locations registered exceptionally high rainfall. Sohra received 470.4 mm, while Mawkyrwat in South West Khasi Hills recorded 385 mm. Significant rainfall was also reported from Mawphlang, Khliehriat, Shella and Williamnagar, reflecting the widespread impact of the ongoing monsoon surge.

Meteorological officials said the state experienced varying intensities of rainfall, ranging from heavy showers in several areas to extremely heavy precipitation at isolated locations. Weather conditions remain highly favourable for continued monsoon activity across Meghalaya.

Authorities have cautioned that the coming days could bring further spells of intense rain, particularly across the Khasi and Jaintia Hills region. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely to occur in several districts, adding to concerns over weather-related disruptions.

The persistent rainfall has heightened the risk of landslides, flash floods and waterlogging, especially in vulnerable hill slopes and low-lying areas. Officials have urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain. People living near rivers, streams and landslide-prone zones have been advised to exercise extra caution.

Disaster management agencies are closely monitoring the situation as saturated soil conditions and swollen water bodies increase the possibility of localised flooding. Transport connectivity may also be affected in some areas if heavy rainfall continues over the next few days.

Meteorologists attribute the active weather conditions to a strong monsoon system prevailing over the Northeast, supported by atmospheric circulation patterns over Assam and adjoining regions, which are sustaining widespread rainfall across Meghalaya and neighbouring states.

With the monsoon showing little sign of weakening, authorities have asked residents to stay updated with weather advisories and follow safety precautions as the state braces for more rain in the days ahead.