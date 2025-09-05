Meghalaya Chief Minister Meets Amit Shah, Presses For Inner Line Permit

In a significant development, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss several key issues concerning the state's governance, identity and aspirations.

In the meeting, Mr Sangma discussed four critical issues concerning the state, ranging from administrative reforms to cultural recognition. He also demanded a separate cadre for Meghalaya, which is currently under a joint cadre with Assam.

Mr Sangma pressed for inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the 8th schedule to the Constitution.

He has also demanded for the implementation of Inner Line Permit in Meghalaya, a long standing demand of the the civil society groups of the state.

Inner line permit is a special document that non-domicle of few northeastern states needs before entering the states of Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

Separate Cadre for Meghalaya

Mr Sangma reiterated his long-standing demand for the creation of a separate All India Services cadre for Meghalaya. Currently, the state shares a joint Assam-Meghalaya cadre, a situation unique in the country. He argued that segregating the cadre would allow Meghalaya to have dedicated officials, improving governance and administration.

Inclusion of Khasi and Garo Languages

The Chief Minister also pressed for the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. He reminded Mr Shah that the Meghalaya Assembly had passed a resolution in this regard, and multiple memoranda had been submitted to the Centre. Recognition of these languages, he said, would be a major boost to cultural identity and preservation.

Implementation of Inner Line Permit

On the issue of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), Mr Sangma once again urged the Union Government to implement the system in Meghalaya. He highlighted the Assembly resolution already passed in its favor and pointed to growing concerns about illegal immigration and infiltration, particularly given the state's proximity to international borders. He stressed that ILP was the most viable mechanism to safeguard the state's interests under current laws.

Tribute to PA Sangma

Finally, the Chief Minister proposed naming a road in New Delhi after late Purno Agitok Sangma, former Lok Sabha Speaker and one of the tallest leaders from the Northeast. Describing PA Sangma as a national figure who consistently raised the voice of tribals, minorities, and the people of the Northeast, he said the gesture would be a fitting tribute.