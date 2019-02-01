Meghalaya BJP Legislator Threatens To Quit Party Over Citizenship Bill

Sanbor Shullai made this announcement before thousands of people gathered at a protest rally in Students' Field against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and demanded implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in the state

All India | | Updated: February 01, 2019 06:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Meghalaya BJP Legislator Threatens To Quit Party Over Citizenship Bill

Sanbor Shullai submitted a memorandum seeking the intervention of the PM in the matter


Shillong: 

Meghalaya's Bharatiya Janata Party legislator, Sanbor Shullai, on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 and threatened to quit the party if the Bill is passed in the Rajya Sabha.

Mr Shullai made this announcement before thousands of people gathered at a protest rally in Students' Field against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and demanded implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in the state.

The rally was organised by the Confederation of Hynniewtrep Social Organisations (CoHSO) and attended by former Urban Affairs minister Paul Lyngdoh, Chief Executive Member of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council.

The Lok Sabha has already passed the Bill that seeks to remove hurdles in eligible migrants from six minority groups from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan from getting Indian citizenship despite opposition by political parties including the Congress and Trinamool Congress.

"I have submitted a memorandum seeking the intervention of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on January 11 on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, but there has been no response," the BJP legislator said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sanbor ShullaiMeghalaya BJP legislatorCitizenship Bill

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Budget 2019Union BudgetLive TVEntertainment NewsPNR StatusIncome TaxRedmi Note 7 ProJio

................................ Advertisement ................................