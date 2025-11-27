Meet Ganesh Baraiya, The 3-Foot Gujarat Man Who Defied Odds To Become Doctor

Ganesh Baraiya of Gujarat stands as an inspiration for all, having overcome legal battles to realise his dream of practising medicine and becoming a doctor. His journey, marked by legal troubles, began when the Medical Council of India (MCI) denied him admission to an MBBS programme in 2018 solely due to his height.

Baraiya, who is only three feet tall and weighs just under 20 kg due to dwarfism, also suffers from a 72 per cent locomotive disability. The MCI initially cited these physical limitations, suggesting they might impede his ability to work as a doctor.

Undeterred, Baraiya, a high school graduate from Nilkanth Vidhyapeeth, Talaja, challenged this decision. He filed a case in the Gujarat High Court, supported by his school principal, Dr Dalpatbhai Katariya, who helped cover the legal costs his farming family in Bhavnagar could not afford. Although the High Court initially upheld the MCI's refusal, Baraiya refused to abandon his medical dreams.

He provisionally enrolled in a B.Sc. programme whilst escalating his fight to the Supreme Court. Four months after moving the top court, the SC ruled that 'Ganesh' could not be denied admission because of his three-foot height, clearing the path for him to pursue his medical degree and serve the community.

'Want To Treat Poor People'

With the court's backing, Baraiya secured admission in Bhavnagar Medical College in 2019 and subsequently completed his education. After completing the state-mandated internship, Baraiya is now serving people in the capacity he intended to all these years ago.

"I want to treat poor people in rural areas. That's where the need is greatest," Baraiya said, who is also in contention for the world's shortest doctor.

On his everyday challenges owing to his height, Baraiya said that though patients judge him for his height initially, they get comfortable over time and accept him as their doctor.

"Whenever patients see me they are a bit startled at first but then they accept me and I also accept their initial behavior. They behave with me cordially and with positivity. They become happy as well," he said.

Baraiya's journey exemplifies grit, determination and passion for making the world a better place, despite having physical limitations.