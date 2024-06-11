Meerut Boy, 13, Sent Bomb Threat To Delhi Airport 'Just For Fun', Detained

After sending the threat mail, he immediately deleted the email id (Representational)

A 13-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly sending a threat mail to Delhi airport last Tuesday, claiming that a bomb had been placed on an Air Canada flight bound for Toronto.

The boy from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut told the police he had sent the threat mail " just for fun". He said he got the idea after he saw similar news on television and wanted to test if he could be traced by authorities.

The teen had created a fake email ID to send the mail. "He sent the mail from his phone for which he used his mother's wifi connection," they said.

After sending the mail, he immediately deleted the email id, they said.

"He also told us that the next day, he saw the hoax bomb threat news at Delhi Airport in the media and felt excited. However, he did not share any information with his parents out of fear," said Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGI Airport.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) office received an email at 10.50 pm last Tuesday (June 12), delaying the flight for over 12 hours.

After a thorough inspection, nothing was found on the plane and the threat was

During the investigation, the email was traced to Meerut after which a team of Delhi police went there and questioned the boy.

Police have seized his mobile phone and he is being counselled by therapists, officials said.