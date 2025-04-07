Meerut Murder Accused Found Pregnant During Health Check-Up: Official

Muskan Rastogi, who along with her lover is accused of killing her husband and is lodged in a jail here, was found to be pregnant during a preliminary test, officials said on Monday.

Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said that health check-up and pregnancy test are done regularly for every female inmate coming to the jail and Muskan's test was also a part of this process.

He said that he has not received the report of the doctors yet and has just received verbal information that Muskan is pregnant.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Ashok Kataria said that Muskan was given a preliminary test, which confirmed her pregnancy.

He said that the next step would be an ultrasound test, which will clarify the condition and duration of the pregnancy.

Saurabh Rajput, a former Merchant Navy officer, was killed on the night of March 4 at his house in Indiranagar in Meerut district. His wife, Muskan, and her lover, Sahil, are accused of drugging him and stabbing him to death.

It is alleged they dismembered his body, severing his head and hands, and hid them in a blue drum filled with cement.

The investigation into the sensational case has revealed that Muskan had allegedly been planning the murder since November 2023.

Both the accused are currently in judicial custody. Muskan is engaged in sewing work in the jail, while Sahil is involved in agricultural work. Both have also been included in the rehabilitation process with the help of a drug de-addiction centre.

