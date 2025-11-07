Meerut Drum Murder Case: Accused's Family To Leave City, Wants Fresh Start

Eight months after the killing of Saurabh Rajput, a shadow of the incident still looms large over Meerut's Indiranagar, where the family of the accused, Muskan Rastogi, resides and now prepares to leave the city.

On Wednesday, a 'House for sale' sign was seen outside their residence.

Muskan's father, Pramod Rastogi, on Thursday told PTI that the family no longer wishes to live in Meerut.

"There are only painful memories left here. We want to move out and start afresh," he said.

Pramod's wife Kavita and son Rahul, also supported the decision.

The family said their social and financial situation had deteriorated since the incident on March 3. Pramod's jewellery business is on the verge of shutting down, with customers staying away and creditors halting transactions, he said.

Muskan's younger sister, who used to offer tuition at home, also lost her income after people stopped sending their children.

According to police records, Muskan, and her lover, Sahil Shukla, allegedly murdered her husband, Saurabh Rajput, on March 3. The duo allegedly chopped the body into four pieces, stuffed them in a drum, and filled it with cement before fleeing to Himachal Pradesh.

Muskan later confessed to the crime to her family, who informed the police.

Rahul alias Bablu told local media that the house, which is now up for sale, was allegedly built using money sent by Saurabh from London.

"They hid the truth and built this house with Saurabh's money. Now they are selling it," he claimed.

Muskan and Sahil were arrested and produced in court on March 19, following which they were sent to judicial custody. They are currently lodged in the Meerut district jail, where Muskan is pregnant.

Saurabh's family has demanded a DNA test of the child, stating they would accept the baby only if it is proven to be Saurabh's.

Sahil is presently engaged in agricultural work inside the jail, a local police official said.

Only his brother and grandmother visit him, while Muskan's family has severed all ties with her, the official added.

