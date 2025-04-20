UP Woman's Meerut Murder-Like 'Drum' Warning To Husband, He Goes To Cops

A loco pilot here has accused his wife and brother-in-law of giving death threats, warning him that he would meet the same fate as the husband in the Meerut murder case, whose body was cut up and stuffed in a drum, police said on Sunday.

The man alleged that his wife was after his job and wanted to kill him over it. He said in his complaint to the police that his brother and his brother-in-law have also assaulted him.

The complainant was referring to a case in Meerut earlier in March, in which a woman and her lover killed her husband, dismembered his body and kept it inside a drum before sealing it with cement.

The complainant, Sumit Kumar, a senior assistant loco pilot with the Railways and a native of Gaya, Bihar, in a complaint filed on Saturday has claimed to have overheard discussions between his wife and her brother on plans to murder him. The couple live in a rented house in Chittupur, the SHO said.

"When confronted about this, his wife allegedly responded by saying they would kill him like the Meerut murder," the officer said quoting the complaint.

Following this, Sumit alleged that the duo physically assaulted him.

Police have registered a case based on his complaint and are currently investigating the allegations, the SHO said.

