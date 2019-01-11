Meera Sanyal, Banker-Turned-Politician Dies At 57

AAP leader and Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia confirmed Meera Sanyal's death in a tweet, saying the country has lost a sharp economic brain and a gentle soul.

All India | | Updated: January 11, 2019 22:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Meera Sanyal, Banker-Turned-Politician Dies At 57

Meera Sanyal unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Mumbai south constituency


Mumbai: 

Banker-turned-politician Meera Sanyal died on Friday after a brief illness.

Sanyal, 57, had joined the Aam Aadmi Party after quitting her job as the country chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland, and contested a Lok Sabha election in 2014.

AAP leader and Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia confirmed her death in a tweet, saying the country has lost a sharp economic brain and a gentle soul.

In her 30-year-old banking career before surprising all by plunging into politics, the Kochi-born Sanyal had also served as the head of corporate finance and chief operating officer for ABN Amro for Asia.

She unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Mumbai south constituency.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Meera SanyalMeera Sanyal deadMeera Sanyal death

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Alok VermaLive TVHOP LiveCES 2019Live Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Akhilesh YadavUpcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizKailash VijayvargiyaVirat KohliKirti Nagar FireJeff BezosSabarimala TempleRahul DravidRedmi Note 7MG HectorFoldable Smartphone

................................ Advertisement ................................