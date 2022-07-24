Medical Student In Indore Overdoses On Anaesthesia, Dies: Cops

The victim was pursuing a post-graduate course in anaesthesiology

A 27-year-old medical student allegedly died by suicide on Sunday by taking an overdose of an anaesthetic in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

An entry in a diary found in her room in a private hostel was about the victim being fed up of life, Inspector Tehzeeb Qazi of Sanyogitaganj police station said, adding that the contents of the diary were being probed.

"She took an overdose of an anaesthetic and died during treatment after her friends rushed her to a nearby hospital. She was pursuing a post-graduate course in anaesthesiology at the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College," Sub Inspector Manisha Dangi said.

The victim had not complained or spoken of any problem to her friends or to authorities, her anaesthesia head of department Dr KK Arora said.

She was on duty on Saturday as well as Sunday, he said, adding that a woman reached her hostel after the deceased was not answering calls.