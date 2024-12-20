'Medical Seats Should Not Go To Waste When Country Faces Shortage Of Doctors': Supreme Court

Precious medical seats should not go to waste when the country was facing acute shortage of doctors, the Supreme Court on Friday said and directed the authorities to hold fresh counselling for filling up the vacant seats.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan asked the admission authorities to hold a special counselling and complete the admission process for medical courses by December 30.

"Taking into consideration the peculiar facts and circumstances and further that the precious medical seats should not go in waste, when the country is facing acute shortage of doctors, we are inclined to extend the period by way of a last chance," the bench ordered.

The apex court passed the order while dealing with pleas seeking directions to the admission authorities to conduct a stray/special counselling round for the remaining vacant seats even after five rounds of counselling.

The bench noted the counsel appearing for the National Medical Council had fairly said that given the number of vacant seats, the court may extend the period as a one-time measure without it being treated as a precedent.

"The admission authorities are, therefore, directed to hold a fresh stray/special counselling for the seats remaining vacant and complete the admission process prior to December 30, 2024 in any eventuality," it said.

The bench directed no college would be permitted to admit students directly and the admission should be conducted only through the state admission authorities.

"We, however, clarify that the stray/special admission process should not disturb the admission which are already finalised and the admissions would be made only from the waitlisted candidates," it said and disposed of the pleas.

