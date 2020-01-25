Medical Intern Killed In Fire At Hostel Room In Bareilly

Medical Intern Killed In Fire At Hostel Room In Bareilly

The MBBS intern was killed while her room-mate suffered serious burns, police said. (Representational)

Bareilly (UP):

An MBBS intern was killed, while her room-mate suffered serious burns after a fire broke out in their hostel room at a private medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, police said on Friday.

Prima facie the fire started from a heater kept in the room of PG hostel of SRMS Medical College on Thursday night, police said.

DIG Rajesh Pandey said the incident occurred around 3 am.

The security guard informed medical college authorities about smoke emanating from a room following which police and fire brigade rushed to the spot, Mr Pandey said.

Sukriti Singh, a resident of Patna, was killed while her room-mate Ritika suffered serious burns in the incident.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

