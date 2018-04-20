"Media Goes Sensational At Times, Requires Positive Attitude": Venkaiah Naidu Vekaiah Naidu said the political leadership, executive, legislature, judiciary and media perform their responsibilities, but that the media at times goes sensational.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Venkaiah Naidu made the remarks after inaugurating a civil services day function in Delhi. (File photo) New Delhi: The media at times becomes sensational and it needs to be reminded that a positive attitude is required, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said today. He made the remarks after inaugurating a two-day civil services day function in Delhi.



Mr Naidu said the political leadership, executive, legislature, judiciary and media perform their responsibilities, but that the media at times goes sensational.



"(When) it becomes sensational you lose sense and it becomes nonsense. You really need to focus your attention on what is the message you want to give," he said.



"I am not giving any lesson to the media friends. They know better than me. But the only thing is they need to be reminded that what is required is a positive attitude. What is required is a change of mindset," Mr Naidu, who held the information and broadcasting portfolio before becoming the vice president, said.





