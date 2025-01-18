Meat Shops Banned Within 13 Km Of Aero India Show Venue In Bengaluru. Here's Why

The Bengaluru civic body on Saturday ordered closure of meat stalls, non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants from January 23 till February 17, in view of the Aero India Show.

The 15th edition of Aero India is scheduled to be held in Yelahanka, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, from February 10 to 14.

In its public notice, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said that serving and selling non-vegetarian dishes within 13 km of the Yelahanka Air Force Station will be prohibited.

According to the BBMP officials, the decision was taken because non-veg food littered in public places attracts many scavenger birds, especially kites, which can cause mid-air accidents.

"It is intimated that, Aero India-2025 show is scheduled to be held at Air force station yelahanka from 10.02.2025 to 14.02.2025. On account of this, it is to the notice of general public and proprietors of meat stalls, non-vegetarian hotels/restaurants for closure of all meat/chicken/fish shops and prohibition on serving/sale of non- vegetarian dishes within 13 km radius of Airforce station Yelahanka from 23rd January 2025 to 17th February 2025," said the civic body in a statement.

🚀 The countdown begins!

Hon'ble Raksha Mantri Shri #RajnathSingh launched the official #AeroIndia2025 teaser video today at the Ambassadors' Round Table.

Mark your calendars for Asia's premier biennial airshow, taking flight in Bengaluru from 10th-14th February 2025!… pic.twitter.com/UCu5iXSsgN — Aero India (@AeroIndiashow) January 10, 2025

It said any violation of the order will attract punishment under the BBMP Act-2020 and rule 91 of the Indian Aircraft Rules 1937.

The Aero India will feature a 'Defence Ministers' Conclave, CEOs' round-table and a large exhibition comprising India Pavilion and a trade fair of aerospace companies.

Aero India attracts exhibitors from the world's leading industries in the field of aerospace and Defence.

It provides a unique opportunity for industry players to showcase their capabilities, products and services to the targeted audience. The biennial event serves as a platform for industry leaders to connect and shape the future of aerospace and Defence industries.

Aero India has already carved a niche for itself globally as a premier aerospace exhibition with 14 successful editions organised since 1996 in Bengaluru.