5,000 Street Dogs In Bengaluru Will Now Get Chicken And Rice Diet Every Day

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to care more for the strays of their streets, hoping for better health of the dogs and lesser stray aggression on the streets of Bengaluru.

BBMP announced their decision to feed street dogs, once a day, serving them with chicken, rice, and other forms of nutritious meals. About 5000 dogs will be fed on a daily baisis. This project is estimated to cost almost 2.88 crore annually and will include the food, transport and cleaning required.

The municipal body already had an ongoing project to feed the street dogs with locals, restaurants and few other stake holders combined, but want it more organised now, hence they are doing it by themselves.

Through this the body hopes to ensure that the dogs remain well fed as underfed or starving dogs could be triggered into a more aggressive behaviour leading to biting etc.

Tamil Nadu Congress MP - Karti P Chidambaram reacted to the scheme in his post on X, "Is this true? Dogs have no place in the streets. They need to be relocated to shelters, where they can be fed, vaccinated & sterilised. Feeding & keeping them in a free roaming state in the streets is a huge health & safety hazard."

On March 28, at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Parliament House office, the Tamil Nadu MP highlighted the many growing safety and health concerns that persist to be posed by the strays of the country.

In another post on X, the MP highlighted the Indian stray population of 6.2 crore that remain as the biggest known source for rabies and for over 35 per cent of the world's overall rabies- related deaths. "Despite the introduction of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, the implementation has been ineffective."