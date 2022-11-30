Ahead Of Delhi Civic Polls Union Minister Talks Of Housing Scheme Benefits

The union minister also gave update on DDA survey.

Ahead of Delhi Municipal elections on December 4, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today said that the housing scheme under 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan' will benefit around 10 lakh people in Delhi.

"As per the census of 2011, the population of Delhi was 1.67 crore. When the next census comes then the population of Delhi will be more than 2 crore. For this population our schemes which are currently going on include Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan, under this there would be 10 lakh beneficiaries," Puri said at a press conference today.

While talking about another scheme called PM Uday, he said, "The scheme is for regularisation of unauthorised colonies which will benefit about 50 lakh people. The third scheme is land pooling which we started recently and as per our assessment there would be 75 lakhs beneficiaries," he added.

"So for the population of 2 crores, 1.35 crore citizens of Delhi will benefit from our re-development plan. This is a broad outline," the minister said.

He further informed, "Census 2011 indicated Delhi's population as 1.67 crore. Now it is the most populous urban agglomeration in the world (second only to Tokyo) with around 2 crore citizens. Delhi's population in 2041 is estimated at 2.92 crores. Delhi being the capital city of the world's fifth largest economy is like a dynamic growing organism. 'Sabka Vikas' in the city is being assured by ensuring urban development through various mechanisms".

Talking about the master plan in the last stage, the Minister said, "Master Plan 2041, which is in the final stages now, is going to be a visionary document to usher a new era of development of Delhi. It will have policies for the regeneration of existing colonies and development, greenfield development through Land Pooling and Green Development Area policy and building modern infrastructure in Delhi. Urban Transport is the backbone of city infrastructure, therefore public transport connecting various parts of the city along with walkability and cycling provisions are the enabling provisions in the forthcoming Master Plan of Delhi 2041"

"BJP Government has also taken steps to improve the living conditions of jhuggi dwellers as per the guidelines of PMAY (Urban). In Delhi there are 675 clusters, out of which 376 clusters (comprising 1.72 lakh households) are on DDA and Central Govt lands", he added.

He also gave update on DDA survey said, "DDA has completed survey of 210 clusters, wherein application forms of the dwellers have been taken through digital mode. The Survey work of the remaining 166 will commence immediately after municipal elections and will be completed by March 2023".

Alleging the failure of the Kejriwal Government, he said, "There are 299 JJ clusters where the responsibility for rehabilitation has been cast on Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), which falls under Delhi Govt. Unfortunately, no work has been carried out to date".

This announcement came before the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections scheduled on 4th December 2022, the result of which will be announced on 7th December.

