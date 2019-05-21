Maywati's BSP Dismisses Senior Leader Over "Anti-Party" Activities

Ramvir Upadhyay has also been removed from the post of chief whip of the party in the state assembly, BSP General Secretary Mewalal Gautam said.

All India | | Updated: May 21, 2019 16:11 IST
Mayawati's party BSP has dismissed former minister Ramvir Upadhyay. (File)


The BSP on Tuesday suspended senior leader and former minister Ramvir Upadhyay from the party for his "anti-party" activities.

He said Upadhyay openly opposed party candidates in Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Aligarh and other seats during Lok Sabha polls and backed opposition candidates.

Taking note of these anti-party activities, Ramvir Upadhyay has been suspended from the BSP with immediate effect, he said.



BSPRamvir UpadhyayLok Sabha Elections

