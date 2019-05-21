Maywati's BSP Dismisses Senior Leader Over 'Anti-Party' Activities

Mayawati's party BSP has dismissed former minister Ramvir Upadhyay. (File)

The BSP on Tuesday suspended senior leader and former minister Ramvir Upadhyay from the party for his "anti-party" activities.

Ramvir Upadhyay has also been removed from the post of chief whip of the party in the state assembly, BSP General Secretary Mewalal Gautam said.

He said Upadhyay openly opposed party candidates in Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Aligarh and other seats during Lok Sabha polls and backed opposition candidates.

Taking note of these anti-party activities, Ramvir Upadhyay has been suspended from the BSP with immediate effect, he said.

