'Crime virus' More Active Than Coronavirus: Mayawati Slams UP Government

Former UP Chief Minister slammed the current government over crimes in the state (File)

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday alleged that "crime virus" spread by criminals is more active than coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh.

"The way heinous crimes like murder and those against women are continuing unabated, it is clear that instead of law and order, jungle raj is prevailing in UP. Crime virus of criminals is more active than coronavirus in UP. People are fed up and the government must address this issue," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister did not mention any specific incident in her post.

However, the Bahujan Samaj Party chief's tweet came hours after a Ghaziabad-based journalist, who was shot in the head by some criminals, succumbed to injuries early on Wednesday morning.

Vikram Joshi had lodged a complaint with the police alleging harassment of his niece on July 16 and was shot at around 10:30 pm on Monday near his home in Vijay Nagar area.



