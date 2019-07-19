Mayawati Hits Out At BJP After Attachment Of Brother's Property

Mayawati condemned the "torture" of her brother (File Photo)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday lashed out at the BJP-led central government over the attachment of her brother Anand Kumar's property in Noida.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati claimed that the ruling party is "misusing" its power to implicate members of the opposition in false cases and torturing them.

Condemning the "torture" of her brother, Mayawati, however, said the party will not be bogged down by such acts.

Recalling a similar incident from 2003, the BSP chief claimed that the BJP had opposed the party. However, it was granted relief by the Supreme Court, she said.

Earlier today, the Income Tax Department attached seven acres of land in Noida belonging to Anand Kumar and his wife Vichiter Lata in a high-value properties case.

The Benami Prohibition Unit of the tax department had passed a Provisional Attachment order on Tuesday under Section 24(3) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 with respect to a commercial plot of land measuring seven acres, sources in the department said.

The book value of the property attached is estimated to be around Rs 400 crore, they said.

The I-T Department is investigating a case against the couple regarding high-value properties in New Delhi and Noida and investment in companies promoted by the couple.

The couple is said to be directors in one and half dozen companies.

