Mayawati Gets Anti-Covid Shot, Appeals To People Not To Refuse It.

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Saturday took an anti-Covid vaccine shot at a private hospital in Lucknow.

After taking the vaccine, the BSP chief also urged people not to refuse vaccination and asked the government to provide free vaccine to the poor.

"Owing to the Covid pandemic, people of the country are facing difficulties. I once again request the Centre and the state government to arrange free vaccines for the poor," she said in a tweet after her inoculation.

She also appealed to people to follow the anti-Covid precautions and do not refuse to be vaccinated by the government, which, she said is currently the best protection available against the fatal disease.

