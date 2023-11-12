'May India Be Illuminated With...': Rahul Gandhi's Diwali Wish

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Diwali and hoped that the country be illuminated with truth, justice and love.

"Best wishes to everyone on Diwali. Let the darkness of lies, injustice and hatred disappear, May our India be illuminated with truth, justice and love," the Congress leader posted on social media app X.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended warm greetings to the people on Diwali and expressed hope that this unique festival of lights brings happiness, peace, and prosperity to everyone's lives.

"I wish all the leaders and workers of the Congress Party a very happy Diwali. May this unique festival of lights bring happiness, peace, prosperity and prosperity in your life," Mr Kharge posted on X.

He further hoped that there should be love, brotherhood, harmony and harmony in the society.

"Our only wish is that there should be love, brotherhood, harmony and harmony in the society, we all should keep fighting against injustice, ignorance and discrimination and the lamp of happy hopes should keep burning," the Congress chief added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu also greeted people on Diwali and wished that the festival brings joy, prosperity and health to everyone's lives.

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12.