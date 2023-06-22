'May His Wishes Come True': Supriya Sule On Ajit Pawar's Appeal

Supriya Sule said she is happy that Ajit Pawar wants to work in the organisation. (File)

In the first reaction from the Nationalist Congress Party leadership after Ajit Pawar's sudden appeal to be relieved of the responsibility as Leader of the Opposition, the party's working president Supriya Sule has said it will be an organisational decision. She added that, as a sister, she wants all of her brother's wishes to come true.

Mr Pawar had appealed to the party leadership yesterday to relieve him of his responsibility as Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly and assign him any role in the party organisation.

Speaking to reporters today, Ms Sule said, "It is my wish that Ajit Dada's wish is fulfilled, it is an organisational decision whether to give Dada a chance in the organisation or not. I am very happy that Dada also wants to work in the organisation.. this has created enthusiasm among the cadres."

"My wish as a sister is that all my brother's wishes come true," Ms Sule, who is Mr Pawar's cousin, added.

Mr Pawar had said yesterday that he's been told he does not act tough as the leader of the opposition. "I was never interested to work as Leader of Opposition but accepted the role on demand of the party MLAs. Assign me any post in the party organisation and I will do complete justice to whatever responsibility I am entrusted with," he had said.

On June 10, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had announced his daughter Supriya Sule and senior party Praful Patel as working presidents of the party. Ajit Pawar, who was seen as a strong contender for the top post, had later congratulated the newly elected leaders.