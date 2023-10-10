Maximum Temp 36.1 Degrees In Delhi, Air Quality In 'Moderate' Category

The weather office had forecast partly cloudy sky with drizzle early in the day.

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 36.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal on Tuesday, even as the air quality remained in the "moderate" category.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm stood at 46 per cent, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the capital's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 22.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI) read 180 -- 'moderate' -- at 6 pm on Tuesday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

