Matua Matriarch Binapani Devi Dies; PM, Mamata Banerjee Condole Death

Matua community matriarch Binapani Devi, popularly known as 'Boro ma', today died at the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday, following a multi-organ failure, the news agency IANS reported.

Binapani Devi, aged 100, died at 8.52 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have condoled her death.

"Last month, I had the honour of seeking the blessings of Boro Ma Binapani Thakur at Thakurnagar. I will always cherish the interaction I had with her. We stand in solidarity with the Matua community in this hour of sadness," PM Modi tweeted.

Boro Ma Binapani Thakur was an icon of our times. A source of great strength and inspiration for several people, Boro Ma's rich ideals will continue to influence generations. Her emphasis on social justice and harmony will never be forgotten. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 5, 2019

I am deeply pained at passing away of Matua matriarch Boro Ma Binapani Thakur. My condolences to her family & my brothers & sisters of Matua Community at this moment of grief. It was a great opportunity for me to meet Boro Ma last November, on the centenary of her birthday 1/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 5, 2019

The Chief Minister informed on Twitter that Binapani Devi would be given a state funeral with gun salute on Wednesday.

"After overseeing arrangements I just left the hospital. 6 senior ministers there to take care of the last rites. She will be accorded state-funeral with gun salute tomorrow. We are proud to have conferred Banga Bibhusan on Boro Ma. May her soul rest in peace," she tweeted.

With inputs from IANS