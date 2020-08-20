Matter Of Pride, Says Vijay Rupani As 4 Gujarat Cities Among The Cleanest

Vijay Rupani said Gujarat is committed to creating many more cleaner and greener cities (File)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today congratulated the people, elected representatives and officials after four major cities of the state secured their place in the list of the 10 cleanest cities of India.

Vijay Rupani lauded the residents of the cities and their mayors for accepting the appeal of Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on cleanliness, which helped the cities find aberth on the list.

According to the Swachh Survekshan 2020 findings, released in Delhi today, Surat is the second cleanest city in India after Indore which retained the top ranking for a fourth straight year.

Three other Gujarat cities in the top 10 are Ahmedabad (5th spot), Rajkot (6th spot) and Vadodara (10th spot), Mr Rupani said in a statement.

"It is a matter of great happiness and pride that four Gujarat cities have made it to the top 10 list of Swachh Survekshan 2020. I congratulate people, elected representatives and mayors of these four cities for achieving this feat," Mr Rupani said.

"It's a matter of pride for all Gujaratis because we are walking on the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi about maintaining cleanliness. Our PM, too, had initiated a major social movement to make people understand the importance of cleanliness," he said.

The people of the state accepted the appeal of these "two sons of Gujarat" and that helped the four cities figure in the list of 10 cleanest cities of the country, he said.

Terming the survey results as "encouraging", Mr Rupani said Gujarat is committed to creating cleaner and greener cities.