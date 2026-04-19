Maths Teacher In Punjab Charged For Molesting Colleague In Science Lab

A science teacher at a school in Punjab has approached police after allegedly being molested and harassed by a colleague inside the science laboratory.

According to the complaint, the woman joined the school in Bathinda as a science teacher in June 2023. She was a member of a committee formed to oversee repairs in the science lab, where several shelves were not closing properly. The accused, a senior maths teacher and fellow committee member, allegedly asked her to show him which shelves were faulty.

The woman alleged that when she went to the lab with him, he made inappropriate remarks about her not throwing a "party" for the repair work. When she replied that she had already distributed sweets to the staff, he put his hand around her neck and forcibly kissed her.

When she tried to free herself, the accused allegedly kissed her again and said his "party is done." He then placed his hand over her mouth to stop her from crying out and grabbed her shoulders to continue the assault. Terrified, she managed to break free and ran out of the lab. The accused allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone.

The teacher later shared details of the incident with female staff members and informed her family. She then approached the police with her family to provide a formal statement. Based on her complaint, Bathinda police have registered a case against the teacher under relevant sections of the law. Officials said further investigation is underway, and action will be taken based on the findings.