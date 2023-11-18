3 Kerala Madrasa Teachers Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Students: Cops

Three madrasa teachers were arrested on charges of sexual assault on minor students near here, police said on Saturday.

They were accused of molesting the children at a madrassa in Nedumangadu.

Of the three accused, one was a native of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The arrest was made based on a complaint the police and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) received from some parents, they added.

The case was registered under relevant sections of IPC, POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act.

