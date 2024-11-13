Bribe In Instalments? Bareilly Official Breaks New Grounds, Arrested

Sources said the victim agreed to pay up after the official had stopped a file for six months.

A strange case of bribery has come to light in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, where an employee of the Minority Welfare Department has asked the victim for a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to move forward a file involving the transfer of a madrasa from Rajpura to Vasundhara village.

Sources said the victim agreed to pay up after the official had stopped a file for six months. But when the victim expressed his inability to make an immediate full payment, the official -- Senior Assistant Waqf, Mohammad Asif -- gave him an easy way out: Pay in instalments.

But the outcome was not very pleasant for him. He was caught red-handed by the Vigilance Department as he was accepting the first instalment of Rs 18,000.

Mohammad Asif had demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from Aarish from the Madrasa Manjuriya Akhtarul Uloom. The victim is a resident of Thana Bahedi of Bareilly.

When Asif suggested that the payment be made in instalments, the victim complained to the vigilance department.

A vigilance team started investigation and a plan was laid to trap the official at the Minority Welfare Office located in Bareilly's Vikas Bhawan.

As soon as the accused officer accepted the first instalment of bribe from the complainant, the vigilance team arrested him. A case has been filed and she has been sent to jail.