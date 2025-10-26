Mastermind Behind Rapper Rahul Fazilpuria Attack Being Deported To India

Sunil Sardhania, the mastermind behind the attack on singer-rapper Rahul Fazilpuria, is being deported to India from Zurich, Switzerland. According to sources, Sardhania was initially located in Jerusalem - from where he was traced with the help of Interpol.

He was subsequently detained in Zurich, and the process of deporting him to India has now been completed, sources said.

Officials said that upon Sardhania's arrival in India, the police will detain him and take him to Gurugram - where he will be interrogated.

Two shots were fired at the Fazilpuria's car at Badshahpur Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram on the night of July 14. He was driving through the village in Sector 71 when the attack took place. The bullet reportedly hit the pole installed in the middle of the divider, as bullet marks were seen on it. A total of two shots were fired at Fazilpuria - but he managed to escape both with no injuries.

Days after the incident, Sardhania - who is said to be Fazilpuria's close friend - claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media post. He named Deepak Nandal, a music producer, and Indrajit Yadav, an alleged member of the Himanshu Bhau gang, as those involved. According to Sardhania, Fazilpuria had taken Rs 5 crore from Nandal and was not returning it. He threatened to kill one of Fazilpuria's associates every month, for 10 months, if he fails to repay the loan.

However, the Haryanvi singer had thought the post was "fake".

According to officials, Sardhania faces many charges, including the murder of Rohit Shaukeen, a property dealer and close friend of Fazilpuria. The incident took place in August this year when Shaukeen had gone to Gurugram for some work. He was standing outside his car near Ullahwas market in the Sector 77 area when the attackers, who were wearing T-shirts of a food delivery company, fired more than a dozen rounds at him. He died on the spot.

Sardhania had claimed responsibility for the crime in a social media post.

Investigations had revealed that Shaukeen's murder was linked to gang warfare and transactions involving crores of rupees. His friend, Deepak Nandal - who was also named in Fazilpuria attack case - had emerged as a prime suspect.