Was Rapper Fazilpuria Shot At By Friends? Rs 5 Crore Angle Emerges

New details have emerged in the firing incident involving Haryanvi singer-rapper Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuria, who narrowly escaped death Tuesday night after being shot at twice in Gurugram. Fazilpuria was driving through a village in Sector 71 when he came under attack and escaped unharmed.

Sunil Sardhania, said to be a close friend of Fazilpuria, claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media post yesterday, naming Deepak Nandal, a music producer, and Indrajit Yadav, an alleged member of the Himanshu Bhau gang, as those involved.

Fazilpuria had taken Rs 5 crore from Nandal and was not returning it, Sardhania said in the online post, threatening to kill one of his associates every month, for 10 months, if he fails to repay the loan. While efforts are on to ascertain the authenticity of the post, the police have already begun probing the Rs 5 crore angle.

Haryana Police sources identified Sunil Sardhania as a resident of Rohtak with several criminal cases registered against him. In 2024, he had fled abroad on a fake passport. His family members are being interrogated by the police over the Fazilpuria attack.

The police have arrested a suspect named Vishal, who has also named Sardhania as linked to the firing incident.

The second accused, Deepak Nandal, is a music producer and rapper in the Haryanvi music industry. A close friend of Fazilpuria, he had made many hit songs with Fazilpuria and rapper Badshah. His popular songs include 'Haryana Roadways', '2 Money Girls', and 'Kar Gayi Chul'.

Nandal has often been seen as Fazilpuria's on-ground manager. There have been incidents of him trying to defend the singer when he got embroiled in controversies, like a drunken driving incident in Gurugram in 2017.

Nandal had fled the country after being named in a police case and is currently abroad, sources suggest. In 2019, he had courted controversy after a viral video showed him thrashing influencer Deepak Kalal on the road for insulting Fazilpuria.

The third accused, Indrajit Yadav's name had recently cropped up in a murder case in Rohtak. He is said to be a member of the Himanshu Bhau gang.