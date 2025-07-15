Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Singer-Rapper Rahul Fazilpuria Narrowly Escapes Gun Attack In Gurugram

Two shots were fired at singer Fazilpuria's car at Badshahpur Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Singer-Rapper Rahul Fazilpuria Narrowly Escapes Gun Attack In Gurugram
Rahul Fazilpuria was driving through the village in Sector 71 when the attack took place.
  • Rahul Fazilpuria was fired at twice in Gurugram but escaped unharmed
  • Shots hit a pole on Badshahpur Southern Peripheral Road in Sector 71
  • Gurugram Police are investigating the attack and have seized the pole
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.

Haryanvi singer-rapper Rahul Fazilpuria narrowly escaped unharmed after unidentified assailants fired at him in Gurugram on Monday night. Two shots were fired at Fazilpuria and he managed to escape both. No injuries were reported in the gun attack, which the Gurugram Police is investigating.

Two shots were fired at singer Fazilpuria's car at Badshahpur Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram. Fazilpuria, whose real name is Rahul Yadav, was driving through the village in Sector 71 when the attack took place. The bullet reportedly hit the pole installed in the middle of the divider, as bullet marks are seen on it. As part of the investigation, the police have uprooted the pole and taken it with them.

Rahul, a friend of YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav, was in the news last year when the probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned him in a money laundering case. Rahul was charged for allegedly using rare species of snakes and a .32 bore pistol in a music video.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Fazilpuria contested from the Gurugram constituency, representing the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). He was defeated by BJP's Mukesh Sharma, who secured a victory by a margin of 1.22 lakh votes.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Rahul Fazilpuria, Rahul Fazilpuria Attack, Gurugram
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com