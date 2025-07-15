Singer-Rapper Rahul Fazilpuria Narrowly Escapes Gun Attack In Gurugram

Haryanvi singer-rapper Rahul Fazilpuria narrowly escaped unharmed after unidentified assailants fired at him in Gurugram on Monday night. Two shots were fired at Fazilpuria and he managed to escape both. No injuries were reported in the gun attack, which the Gurugram Police is investigating.

Two shots were fired at singer Fazilpuria's car at Badshahpur Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram. Fazilpuria, whose real name is Rahul Yadav, was driving through the village in Sector 71 when the attack took place. The bullet reportedly hit the pole installed in the middle of the divider, as bullet marks are seen on it. As part of the investigation, the police have uprooted the pole and taken it with them.

Rahul, a friend of YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav, was in the news last year when the probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned him in a money laundering case. Rahul was charged for allegedly using rare species of snakes and a .32 bore pistol in a music video.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Fazilpuria contested from the Gurugram constituency, representing the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). He was defeated by BJP's Mukesh Sharma, who secured a victory by a margin of 1.22 lakh votes.