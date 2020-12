EM Bypass fire: 15 fire engines are at the spot to control the fire (Representational)

A massive fire broke out today at a number of huts near a busy road in Kolkata. 15 fire engines are at the spot to control the fire.

The fire broke out this evening at the huts near the Bengal Chemical Industries, just off the EM Bypass in the city's north. Traffic at the busy road has come to a halt.

State Disaster Management staff is also present and are trying to control the fire.

Bengal Fire Minister Sujit Bose is also at the spot.

Further details are awaited.