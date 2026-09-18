Massive Fire At Jaipur's UNESCO-Recognised Parkota Bazar

A fire broke out Thursday morning in Purohit Ji ka Katla near Badi Choupad in Jaipur's Parkota Bazar -- a market that UNESCO has listed as a World Heritage site. The blaze, which started roughly 100 metres from the iconic Hawa Mahal, has raised serious questions about safety arrangements. Firefighters took about four hours to bring the flames under control.

The fire started around 7 am, and there were no casualties. During daytime hours, the market is normally packed with thousands of people and many foreign tourists; had the fire occurred then, it could have caused major loss of life.

The biggest concern is the firefighting infrastructure. About three-and-a-half years ago, the municipal corporation installed firefighting equipment at a cost of Rs 4 crore, but the systems were apparently never tested and no mock drills were conducted. When Civil Defence and the fire brigade arrived after the alarm, they found the installed systems switched off and inoperative, which hindered and delayed firefighting operations.

Fire personnel said all the hydrants were jammed and dry -- there was no water. They had to bring hoses from outside and, because the market's narrow, old lanes cannot accommodate fire trucks, crews had to lay pipes by hand, which took additional time.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire; initial indications point to a short circuit in a shop. A shop owner, Rajiv Kumar Jain, said he owns five shops and pays lakhs of rupees annually as trade tax. "We collectively pay Rs 40 lakh to the corporation. Doesn't the corporation have any responsibility? We pay our duties and taxes - so why don't they maintain safety? Goods worth Rs 2.5 crore of mine have been destroyed," he said.

NDTV's inspection at the site found rusted, sealed hydrants and tangled hoses. Traders had draped clothes and bags over several hydrants, showing clearly that the systems were not in use.

Kamal Kishore Pitalia, president of Purohit Ji ka Katla traders' association, said they have repeatedly raised the issue with the municipal corporation but officials have not acted. "All corrupt officials must be held accountable," he demanded.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited the market today to meet traders and said he had learned that municipal officers had issued NOCs under pressure from BJP leaders. He urged the government to take action against such lapses and to inspect fire‑safety systems at all similar sites.