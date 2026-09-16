Gen Z Makes Mark in Rajasthan Civic Polls, 6 Young Candidates Win In Jaipur

The result of the urban local body polls in Rajasthan pointed to a notable, though limited, entry of Gen Z candidates into the state's local government.

Among them is 21-year-old Neha Sharma, a journalist who decided to jump into the unforgiving waters of electoral politics and emerged victorious in the Thanagazi ward in Rajasthan's Alwar district in the recently held elections.

In the Jaipur Municipal Corporation elections, 18 Gen Z candidates were fielded by the BJP and Congress in the 150 wards that went to polls. Six of them -- four from the Congress and two from the BJP -- won, meaning Gen Z councillors will account for around four per cent of the Jaipur civic body.

The Congress fielded twice as many Gen Z candidates as the BJP, with 12 candidates compared to the BJP's six.

Among the youngest Gen Z winners in Jaipur is 21-year-old Congress candidate Faiz Hasan from Ward 71, who defeated 39-year-old Independent candidate Mohammad Salim.

BJP's Palak Yadav, also 21, won Ward 10, defeating 39-year-old Congress candidate Vandana Jakhar.

Another closely watched contest was in Ward 115, where 29-year-old BJP candidate Suraj Godiwal defeated 67-year-old Congress candidate Suresh Biwal by 1,063 votes. The result marked a generational contrast, with Godiwal being 38 years younger than his rival.

Sharma, after being elected councillor from Alwar, said her experience of reporting from the state's rural areas motivated her to enter politics and work directly for people. "Kyun na shuruwaat khud se hi ki jaaye? (Why not start with myself)?" she said.

As a journalist, Sharma said she saw villagers and farmers travelling to Jaipur and waiting for hours for politicians or outside government offices to get their grievances addressed. Merely reporting about people's problems was not enough, she felt, prompting her to seek a more direct role in public life.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)