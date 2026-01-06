Massive Blaze Destroys Carpet Factory, Commercial Units In Srinagar

A massive fire engulfed several commercial units, including a carpet manufacturing facility, in the Barzalla area of Srinagar this evening.

The blaze reportedly started in a junkyard and quickly spread to adjacent structures filled with flammable materials, including foam, thinner, paint, and carpets. The fire was so intense that plumes of thick black smoke were visible from several kilometres away.

Dozens of fire tenders were rushed to the scene. It took firefighters several hours of gruelling work to bring the flames under control. During the operation, two firefighters sustained injuries. They have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Crews faced a significant challenge in preventing the raging blaze from spreading to nearby residential neighbourhoods. Senior officials also arrived at the site to supervise the operation and coordinate relief efforts.

Officials stated that while the fire is largely controlled, cooling operations are still underway as parts of the structures continue to smoulder. The immediate cause of the fire has not yet been determined.