Massive Anti-Terror Agency NIA's Crackdown Across Manipur, 10 Arrested

In one of the biggest coordinated crackdowns in recent months, combined teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Manipur Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted extensive raids across several districts of Manipur, arresting 10 accused persons in connection with multiple high-profile cases.

The raids were carried out at various locations in Imphal, Churachandpur, Ukhrul and other districts. The cases under investigation include the Ukhrul Punjab National Bank (PNB) robbery, the looting of arms from the 5th India Reserve Battalion (IRB), the murder of a Hmar woman in Jiribam, the abduction and killing of four Kuki individuals, the attack on CRPF personnel at Narainsena, and the ambush on the convoy of the Chief Minister.

Amid the operation, Arambai Tenggol Chief Korounganba Khuman confirmed that three members of the organisation were among those arrested by security forces.

Also read: Security Operations In Manipur Intensified Amid Protests Over Recent Deaths

In a Facebook post after repeated public inquiries regarding the arrests, Korounganba stated that three Arambai Tenggol volunteers had been taken into custody. While he did not reveal their identities or specify the cases linked to their arrests, he maintained that the volunteers had acted in the service of their community and had nothing to be ashamed of.

"AT gi volunteers ahum fabra na hanglakpa do fai farido... ereibak efurup ki damak thoklubagi sida ekai ngai leite," he wrote in Manipuri, asserting that those who stepped forward during difficult times for the welfare and protection of their people should not be discouraged by arrests or hardships.

According to sources, the three Arambai Tenggol members were picked up from different locations during the coordinated raids. However, security agencies had not officially confirmed their identities or the specific charges against them.

The arrests have generated widespread attention across the state, particularly among supporters of the Meitei socio-cultural organisation, who are awaiting further details from the authorities.

Also read: 3 Injured As Clashes Break Out Between Two Groups In Manipur

Officials said the operation was based on intelligence inputs and evidence gathered during ongoing investigations. Further interrogations and follow-up searches are underway, and additional arrests have not been ruled out as agencies continue to probe the cases.

The large-scale raids underscore the intensified efforts of central and state security agencies to pursue those allegedly involved in some of the most significant incidents of violence, murder, abduction, armed attacks and weapons looting reported during the ongoing crisis in Manipur.