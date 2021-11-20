Marathoner, 61, Runs From Kashmir To Kanyakumari For Differently-Abled Soldiers

"Our major purpose is to donate the 100 per cent money to the causes," said marathoner Ajwani Kumar.

With the objective of promoting fitness, creating awareness, and achieving bliss through the act of giving, 61-year-old Ajwani Kumar, a marathoner is running from Jammu and Kashmir's Patnitop to Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari to raise funds to upgrade tribal schools in Maharashtra and supporting the rehabilitation of differently-abled soldiers.

The marathon is a 4,444 km undertaking over 77 days.

Mr Kumar is the founder-director of team FAB Foundation that was started by a group of runners, who wanted to combine their passion for running with their desire to help society.

Mr Kumar has run many inter-city and inter-state marathons for social causes and has been helping the needy through the funds raised in these marathons.

"We run for causes. Our major purpose is to donate the 100 per cent money to the causes. Right now we are trying to develop tribal schools. As a civilian, our team wanted to do something for the army. It's a tribute to all the veterans, army personnel. We have one more which is about giving is blissful. Our membership is coming from the Bank of Baroda and Goregaon sports club," Mr Kumar told ANI.

We thank 23RR (Rajput) for a warm ceremony this morning at Patnitop & the flag off of our 4444 km #K2Krun over the next 77 days.

Glad to have support of the unit and jawans who are running with us till Jammu.

Indian Army Zindabad!

Visit: https://t.co/BMCZFOhSXC@TeamFAB7https://t.co/rSyLfeCuuj — Kumar Ajwani (@ajwani_kumar) November 19, 2021

In Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, Mr Kumar was welcomed by the ex-servicemen at Kargil war memorial Udhampur, where he discussed his motive behind the running from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and also facilitated the students who participated with him from Patnitop to Udhampur.