Maratha Quota Protesters Claim Poor Facilities At Mumbai Protest Site

Protesters gathered for the Manoj Jarange-led Maratha quota agitation at Mumbai's Azad Maidan complained about a lack of basic amenities, and non-availability of water and food at the venue, while the civic body said adequate arrangements for sanitation and other facilities have been made.

Mr Jarange's indefinite fast to seek a quota for the Maratha community entered its second day on Saturday. He is demanding a 10 per cent reservation for Marathas under the Other Backwards Classes (OBC) category.

Mumbai has been witnessing continuous rainfall since Friday morning, due to which protesters, especially those who arrived in the city by train and other means of public transport, have been facing difficulties.

As puddles formed at the sprawling protest venue due to overnight showers, agitators gathered at the junction outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), bringing traffic to a standstill.

Many of them have complained of food scarcity, alleging that the government had shut down shops around the protest site. They also claimed that the ground lacked adequate facilities to ensure their safety and hygiene.

A large number of protesters are camping in and around the CSMT, located close to the protest site. Many of them are seen cooking food by the roadside.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday afternoon claimed that it had put 2 truckloads of gravel in Azad Maidan and provided necessary civic amenities.

Puddles of mud at the protest site have been cleared, and two truckloads of gravel have been spread on the access route to level the path. Regular cleaning is being carried out at the protest site and its surrounding areas by the sanitation workers, and a medical help desk has been set up to provide healthcare services. Four medical teams and two ambulances are operational 24/7 in the area, it said.

"To ensure sufficient lighting in the Azad Maidan area, high-intensity floodlights have been installed with the help of the Mumbai fire brigade," the civic body said.

Eleven tankers to provide drinking water to the protesters have been made available, it said, adding that more tankers have also been requested.

It also said that 29 toilets have been made available inside the Maidan at no cost. Three mobile toilet units with 10 seats each are stationed on the Mahatma Gandhi Road, and 12 portable toilets are available near the Metro site.

All 'pay-and-use' toilets in and around Azad Maidan were made free for the protesters, it said.

During his media briefing on Saturday morning, Mr Jarange blamed that under the influence of the chief minister, BMC commissioner and state-appointed administrator Bhushan Gagrani has stopped food and water for protesters.

"The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has an administrator, and under the influence of the chief minister, he has stopped food and water for protesters. We won't forget this. You have closed public toilets and hotels. Let's see how many days you harass poor Marathas," he said.

Protesters are angry because they have been denied basic facilities, he added.

