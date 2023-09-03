Maharashtra District Top Cop Sent On 'Leave' Over Quota Violence: Report

Police personnel stand guard during a protest demanding Maratha Reservation in Jalna (ANI)

The Maharashtra government on Sunday sent Jalna district's Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi on compulsory leave, two days after protesters demanding Maratha quota were lathi-charged, triggering violence, sources said.

The police have arrested 40 in connection with the violence that erupted in Jalna district on Friday, sources said.

The police resorted to baton-charge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob in Antarwali Sarathi village after protesters allegedly refused to let authorities shift a man on hunger strike over Maratha quota demand to the hospital.

Several people, including 40 police personnel, were injured and more than 15 state-run buses were set ablaze in the violence. Around 360 persons have been charged in connection with the violence.

Several opposition leaders condemned the police action while a demand was raised for state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis' resignation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)