Maharashtra District Top Cop Sent On 'Leave' Over Quota Violence: Report

Police personnel stand guard during a protest demanding Maratha Reservation in Jalna (ANI)

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government on Sunday sent Jalna district's Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi on compulsory leave, two days after protesters demanding Maratha quota were lathi-charged, triggering violence, sources said.

The police have arrested 40 in connection with the violence that erupted in Jalna district on Friday, sources said.

The police resorted to baton-charge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob in Antarwali Sarathi village after protesters allegedly refused to let authorities shift a man on hunger strike over Maratha quota demand to the hospital.

Several people, including 40 police personnel, were injured and more than 15 state-run buses were set ablaze in the violence. Around 360 persons have been charged in connection with the violence.

Several opposition leaders condemned the police action while a demand was raised for state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis' resignation.

