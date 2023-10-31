Ground Report: Gatherings Banned, No Internet In Violence-Hit Maharashtra City

Gatherings are banned in Beed and several shops are shut.

Maharashtra's Beed city is today under a security cover in view of the violence that erupted during Maratha quota protests yesterday. Gatherings are banned in Beed and several shops are shut to ensure no fresh outbreak of violence. There is no internet in the city as well.

The houses of two legislators were vandalised while an office of the Nationalist Congress Party was set on fire yesterday by angry protesters even as the government has formed a committee to look into the Maratha's demands.

This morning, barricades were erected at several places and motorists found travelling without any work were being stopped at check-posts. The roads still bear the signs of tyres and vehicles burnt by the protesters yesterday.

At the bus depot, broken windshields are an evidence of the vandalism that unfolded in the city yesterday. Over 50 buses were vandalised and attempts were made to set the vehicles on fire as well.

"A mob of over a thousand people targeted the bus depot last evening. Around 53 buses were vandalized that resulted in damages worth Rs 70 lakh. These buses were parked at the depot," said Ajay Kumar More, a district transport official.

"The control cabin at the depot, from where announcements are made, and CCTV cameras were also vandalized. They also tried to set a bus on fire but was stopped by our staff," he added.

An inspection is on at the depot and buses are not running in the district today due to the security restrictions.

The police have registered 12 cases in connection to Monday's violence in Beed and arrested 55 people. Besides, around 300 people have been identified as linked to yesterday's incidents, Beed Superintendent of Police (SP) Nand kumar Thakur told NDTV.

Marathas have been demanding the reservation in education and government jobs. The latest protests were triggered by alleged comments against a hunger strike by pro-quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured Mr Patil his government would act on their demand.