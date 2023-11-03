Our Intention Clear That Marathas Should Get Justice, Says Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde said that justice will be ensured towards the Maratha community (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that the intentions of the state government are clear on the Maratha reservation issue adding that justice will be ensured towards the Maratha community.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Eknath Shinde said, "The intentions of the government are clear that the Maratha community should get justice. When Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister, the reservation was given and confirmed in the High Court but unfortunately, it was rejected in the Supreme Court. The backward commission is working on the anomalies which were observed in their observations."

Requesting support from other parties on this issue, Chief Minister Shinde said, "When we distribute certificates to the Kunbi community, other parties should support us. This issue should not be politicised. There will be many other opportunities to politicise various other issues. We have taken this matter very seriously."

Hours after Maratha Reservation activist Manoj Jarage Patil ended his fast-unto-death, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met with the activist and assured him that a viable solution for the reservation was being worked on.

The Maratha activist agreed to call off his protest and gave the state two months time to come good on its promise of reservation for the Maratha community.

Maharashtra government on Tuesday accepted the first report presented by the Justice Shinde committee and issued a Government Resolution (GR), to decide the procedure for granting Kunbi caste certificates to the Maratha in the Marathwada region.

The Justice Shinde committee reviewed the district-wise records in connection to the Maratha reservation. The committee directed the concerned 8 District Collectors to prepare a single sample for all the districts of Marathwada and inspect the records to submit a report to the government regarding the checked records.

The process of issuance of Kunbi certificates has begun. The Kunbi community is eligible for reservation in the OBC category.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)