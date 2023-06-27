Maoist, Wanted In Several Cases, Killed In Encounter In Chhattisgarh: Cops

A search operation was underway in nearby areas, police said. (Representational)

A hardcore maoist, wanted in more than a dozen incidents of Maoist violence, was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday, police said.

Two to three other Maoists also sustained injuries in the exchange of fire, he added.

A firearm, an improvised explosive device (IED) and materials used in making explosives were recovered from the encounter site, located about 350km from state capital Raipur, he said.

The gunfight took place in a forest near Bodgubli village when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation, a senior official said.

Acting on specific inputs about presence of Maoists Vetti Bhima, Mangdu, Kosi, Sodi Dula and other cadres belonging to the Konta area committee of Maoists in Errabor and Bheji police station areas, the joint squad of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the district force launched the operation , he said.

After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Maoist identified as Sodi Dula along with a muzzle loading gun, an IED, gelatine rod, cordex wire and electric detonators were recovered from the spot, the official said.

"Dula was active as a key member of the Konta area committee of Maoists and 15 cases related to incidents were registered against him, " he added.

A search operation was underway in nearby areas, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)